World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:09 June 2019 00:50 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs New Zealand from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs AFG Latest Score

32.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

31.6 overs (0 Run) So we will have one more over. Good bowling. Follows the short one up with a full one outside off. Latham looks to drive but misses.

31.5 overs (0 Run) Good short one, Latham ducks under it. One more ball to finish it in this over.

31.4 overs (1 Run) A single to LEVEL THE SCORES! Back of a length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Latham guides tihs down to third man.

31.2 overs (1 Run) Doing it in singles! On the pads, Williamson tucks it around the corner and gets to the other end.

31.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is flicked to fine leg for one. A boundary away now.

30.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! Short and on middle, Latham pulls it through square leg for one.

30.5 overs (1 Run) A biggie away now are New Zealand. Length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.

30.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked to fine leg for one.

30.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the batsman, Williamson looks to work it on the leg side. The ball goes off the leading edge towards point. They think of a run but then seeing the fielder misfield, they readily go for it and complete it.

30.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, Latham goes back and pulls it through square leg for one.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Sprays it on the pads, Williamson works it to fine leg and takes one.

