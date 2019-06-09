29.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Latham pushes at a ball outside off, it whizzes past the outside edge.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Williamson guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on off, Williamson stands tall and defends it.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads again, Latham looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. The batters take a leg bye.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again and this is flicked towards square leg for one.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries now! Full and on the pads, easy pickings for Kane. He flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Now keeps strike by guiding it down to third man for one. 18 more needed.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Through covers once again, this time off the front foot. Full and outside off, Williamson caresses it through the off side and bags a boundary.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Short and wide outside off, Williamson goes back and hits it hard through covers for a boundary. 150 up.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Once again it is worked with the angle, this time through mid-wicket for one. They are happy to do it in singles.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, Williamson pulls it through square leg for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Works it with the angle through square leg for one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Williamson first looks to duck but then at the end, eh, wants to upper cut. Misses!
27.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Latham strokes it through covers for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal but not given! The bowler can't believe it but he can't do anything about it as Afghanistan do not have a review left. Good length around the leg stump. Latham looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout but the umpire shakes his head. Seems to have pitched outside leg and also there was a doubt whether it was pad first or bat. Difficult to judge by the replays. Hawk Eye though shows that there were three reds.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
27.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Williamson works it through mid-wicket for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, KW guides it down to third man for one.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is flicked wide of long on for a couple.
26.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Latham works it nicely through square leg and takes one.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Latham blocks it out.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Uses his wrists now and works it through mid on for a run.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Leans into the stroke and just pushes it through covers for a brace.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A freebie to get off the mark! A full toss, Latham shows the full face of the bat and strokes it down the ground. Kane Williamson ducks out of harm's way. So 10 runs and a wicket from the over, an action-packed one. 39 more needed.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it has been left alone.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Alam has his revenge! Not the best of balls to get a batsman though. Taylor has been cleaned up off a full toss. It is on off, Taylor plays outside the line, the ball sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and hits the off pole. So just as Taylor looked to break free, he has been dismissed. A good partnership though for New Zealand, it has more-or-less sealed the deal for them.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another misfield! Just sums up their performance in the field today. Short and on the body, Taylor pulls it towards fine leg. The fielder there moves to his right and then lets it through his legs.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Williamson now works it through square leg and takes one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Taylor works it through mid-wicket and takes one.