World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 21:12 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs New Zealand from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs AFG Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Sensational outing for Jimmy Neesham - 10-1-31-5. His best figures in ODIs.

29.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

29.4 overs (0 Run) One more leave outside off.

29.3 overs (0 Run) Landed around middle, defended from the crease.

29.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, let through once again.

29.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

28.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Ali Khil plays it off the back foot.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Ali Khil plays it to point.

28.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shahidi cuts it through cover-point. The batsmen cross ends.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bumper, Shahidi does well to duck under it.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Shahidi plays it to covers.

28.1 overs (4 Runs) INSIDE EDGE, FOUR! Not far from the leg stump. Fortuitous for Shahidi. Full on middle and leg, Shahidi looks to drive but gets an inside edge. It goes just past the leg stump towards fine leg for a boundary. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Hashmatullah Shahidi hits Matt Henry for a 4! Afghanistan 125/6 (28.1 Ov). CRR: 4.43

27.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended to the off side. Just a run from the miserly Neesham.

27.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.

27.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, just around off, Ikram looks to fend but the ball rises steeply and beats the outside edge.

27.3 overs (0 Run) That is a terrific stop. Mitchell Santner is the man. Full and outside off, Ali Khil drives it through the covers and the ball races away but Santner throws himself to his right and stops it!

27.2 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.

27.1 overs (1 Run) Landed around off, Shahidi guides it behind point for a single.

26.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Ali Khil defends it off the back foot.

26.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shahidi slaps it towards covers for a single.

26.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shahidi plays it to off side.

26.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shahidi looks to defend but gets an inside edge and gets hit on the box.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Shahidi does well to duck under it.

26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back into the attack! Terrific shot! Henry bowls a length delivery outside off, Shahidi drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Hashmatullah Shahidi hits Matt Henry for a 4! Afghanistan 119/6 (26.1 Ov). CRR: 4.54

25.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards point for a single.

25.5 overs (0 Run) Late again. A short ball, around off, Shahidi initially thinks of leaving that alone but then at the last moment, attempts the late cut. Is really late on the shot and gets beaten.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven towards mid off.

25.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, angling away, left alone.

25.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13
