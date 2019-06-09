24.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple for Williamson to get to his half ton. His 38th in ODIs. It has not been a trademark innings from him. Has struggled to find the gaps and has gone about things quite slowly. His fifty comes up in 77 balls. He cuts this through point and takes a brace. He would love to stay there till the end. Runs needed one below 50 now.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, Taylor strokes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
24.4 overs (1 Run) A quicker full toss, Williamson works it through mid-wicket for one.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Fires this one just outside off, Taylor looks to guide it down to third man but there is not a lot of width on offer. He ends up chopping it past the off pole and down towards fine leg for one. The bowler was appealing but not sure for what.
24.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way! First biggie of the innings! Taylor may have decided to attack the offie. He shuffles across and goes with the turn. Connects well and it goes over the mid-wicket fence. NEW BALLS PLEASE! That has gone out of the stadium.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A drag down and Williamson puts it away. A rare bad delivery from Shah. Kane goes back and pulls it behind square, away from the fielder in the deep and a boundary. 60 more needed now.
23.5 overs (1 Run) On the leg pole, Williamson strokes it down to long on for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, KW pushes it down to long on and takes one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Kane defends it out.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, KW strokes it to covers.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it on middle, Williamson keeps it out.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A swing and a miss! Taylor shuffles across and looks for his favourite mid-wicket region. He misses though.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND OVER! FOUR! New Zealand continue riding their luck today! Short and outside off, Taylor looks to get on top of the bounce and guide it down to third man but fails to do so. The top edge is taken and it goes over the keeper for a boundary.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Taylor guides it to point. The fielder fumbles. Williamson wants a run but is sent back.
22.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the stumps, this is whipped down to long on for one.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length again on off, Williamson looks to run it down but once again can't beat third slip.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, this is cut past point and down towards third man for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short, punched down to long on for another single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Thrown up around off, milked down to long on for one. 100 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND. 73 more needed.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track now and pushes it down to long off for a run.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, watchfully kept out.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, pushed down to long off for a single. Williamson moves to 40.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back defensively.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. 8 from the over. A productive one for the Kiwis.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the batsman, Taylor tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
20.4 overs (1 Run) This is eased through mid on for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Williamson now looks to guide it down to third man but can't get past second slip.
20.2 overs (1 Run) This is guided down to third man for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Now works it through mid-wicket for one. Just a single from the Free Hit.
20.1 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Williamson gets this through point! Short and asking to be hit, there is also width on offer. KW cuts it through point for a boundary. The bowler has also overstepped so the next ball is a Free Hit. The 50-run stand is also up. The two have gone along their own way but it is a useful stand.