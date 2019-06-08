14.6 overs (0 Run) One more leave outside off.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled behind square for a couple.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Taylor looks to punch but gets a bottom edge through point. A single taken.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
13.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Yes, the poor throw has saved Williamson. He is just in. However, a better throw and KW was a goner. Taylor works it towards mid-wicket and wants a run. Williamson initially hesitates but then goes for it. Shahidi picks the ball up and throws it above the keeper's head. He collects it with a jump and then dislodges the bails. His appeal is a confident one and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Williamson is in. An opportunity goes abegging. Can't let such chances go while defending a low score. A life for Williamson. Just the three runs from the over. Afghanistan could have easily had a wicket but it did not end that way.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Williamson pushes it through covers for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Williamson strokes it back towards the bowler. Nabi deflects it onto the stumps at his end but Taylor is in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Works it with the turn to mid-wicket. Williamson is finding it difficult to score runs here.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Williamson guides it to backward point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air but it is too full, Taylor hits it down to long on for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and outside off, Williamson cuts it nicely but finds point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) This is squeezed past the diving point fielder for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) This has been crisply driven but straight to the man at covers.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, wide and slashed away! Shortish and outside off, Taylor throws his bat at it, gets it past point and the ball races away to the fence.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Taylor guides it to point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Taylor blocks it out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) The arm ball on off, Williamson goes back and pushes it back to the bowler. A tight start by Nabi.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, Williamson pushes it to covers.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Taylor punches it down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flicks it with soft hands through square leg and gets to the other end.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Taylor now eases this down to long on and takes an easy run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy delivery down the leg side, Ross misses the sweep and the umpire has wided it.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, it is worked to mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Full and on off, Williamson strokes it but finds cover. A maiden by Gulbadin.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off again and the batter has left it alone.
10.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Another length ball and just outside off. Williamson plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another ball outside off, it has been left alone.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Williamson looks to guide it down to third man but can't beat gully.