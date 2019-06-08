14.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, moving away, Shahidi pushes but misses.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, solidly defended.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended solidly.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Indeed a massive spike and this is a real waste of a review from the captain. A length ball outside off, moving away, Naib swings hard and the ball deflects behind to the keeper. It is pretty hard to say from the naked eye but umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger! Naib immediately takes the review but Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball passes the toe end of the bat. He has to go.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Shahidi defends it off the back foot. Consecutive maiden over from Lockie Ferguson.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi defends it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Bowls it on a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to fend at this one but misses it.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Shahidi shoulders his arms to this one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now, Shahidi ducks.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, pushed to the off side.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! IMPERIOUS! A length ball, around off, Naib hammers it straight back over mid on and finds the boundary! 4/2 in the last 2 overs!
12.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball around off, Naib leaps and taps it to the leg side.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended from the crease.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Leading edge and taken! On a good length outside off, coming in, Rahmat looks to defend but gets squared up. The ball goes off the leading edge and Martin Guptill takes it easily to his left at backward point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
11.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery from Lockie. Bowls a good length delivery just outside off, it rises off the deck, Shah looks to play inside the line but misses it due to the seam movement on this one. A wicket-maiden over from Ferguson.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shah defends it out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a sharp bumper, Rahmat does well to duck under it.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Shah plays it towards the leg side.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught down the leg side! Two wickets in the span of three balls. A short ball, down the leg side, Noor Ali looks to tuck but ends up hitting it off the face of the bat straight to the keeper! This is an unfortunate dismissal but then you have got to put these away. Not a wicket-taking delivery, was it? This is a good ball from Lockie Ferguson. He was looking to settle down but could not last long.
10.6 overs (0 Run) That is a brute. On a good length outside off, Rahmat looks to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge. Extra bounce defeated him. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! Pretty needless but that is how he plays. He has done the hard work, seen off the new balls and then thrown it away with a soft dismissal. Full and wide outside off, Hazrat reaches out and lofts it over point. There is no problem with that shot but there is a fielder in the deep. And it goes straight to him. Colin Munro at sweeper takes it easily. End of a fantastic 66-run opening stand.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. What a shot. Afghanistan have been red-hot with the bat today. Full and outside off, Noor Ali drives this straight down the ground and beats mid off!
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Noor Ali feels for it but the ball kicks off the surface and beats the outside edge.