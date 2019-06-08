 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 19:16 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs New Zealand from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
NZ vs AFG Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, moving away, Shahidi pushes but misses.

14.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, solidly defended.

14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side.

14.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

14.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended solidly.

14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Indeed a massive spike and this is a real waste of a review from the captain. A length ball outside off, moving away, Naib swings hard and the ball deflects behind to the keeper. It is pretty hard to say from the naked eye but umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger! Naib immediately takes the review but Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball passes the toe end of the bat. He has to go. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: WICKET! Gulbadin Naib c Tom Latham b Jimmy Neesham 4 (4b, 1x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 70/4 (14.1 Ov). CRR: 4.94

13.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Shahidi defends it off the back foot. Consecutive maiden over from Lockie Ferguson.

13.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi defends it out.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Bowls it on a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to fend at this one but misses it.

13.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Shahidi shoulders his arms to this one.

13.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now, Shahidi ducks.

13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, pushed to the off side.

12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! IMPERIOUS! A length ball, around off, Naib hammers it straight back over mid on and finds the boundary! 4/2 in the last 2 overs! AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Gulbadin Naib hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! Afghanistan 70/3 (13.0 Ov). CRR: 5.38

12.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball around off, Naib leaps and taps it to the leg side.

12.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended from the crease.

12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Leading edge and taken! On a good length outside off, coming in, Rahmat looks to defend but gets squared up. The ball goes off the leading edge and Martin Guptill takes it easily to his left at backward point. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: WICKET! Rahmat Shah c Martin Guptill b Jimmy Neesham 0 (4b, 0x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 66/3 (12.3 Ov). CRR: 5.28

12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.

11.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery from Lockie. Bowls a good length delivery just outside off, it rises off the deck, Shah looks to play inside the line but misses it due to the seam movement on this one. A wicket-maiden over from Ferguson.

11.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shah defends it out.

11.4 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, Shahidi does well to duck under it.

11.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a sharp bumper, Rahmat does well to duck under it.

11.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Shah plays it towards the leg side.

11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught down the leg side! Two wickets in the span of three balls. A short ball, down the leg side, Noor Ali looks to tuck but ends up hitting it off the face of the bat straight to the keeper! This is an unfortunate dismissal but then you have got to put these away. Not a wicket-taking delivery, was it? This is a good ball from Lockie Ferguson. He was looking to settle down but could not last long. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: WICKET! Noor Ali Zadran c Tom Latham b Lockie Ferguson 31 (38b, 5x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 66/2 (11.1 Ov). CRR: 5.91

10.6 overs (0 Run) That is a brute. On a good length outside off, Rahmat looks to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge. Extra bounce defeated him. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.

10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! Pretty needless but that is how he plays. He has done the hard work, seen off the new balls and then thrown it away with a soft dismissal. Full and wide outside off, Hazrat reaches out and lofts it over point. There is no problem with that shot but there is a fielder in the deep. And it goes straight to him. Colin Munro at sweeper takes it easily. End of a fantastic 66-run opening stand. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: WICKET! Hazrat Zazai c Colin Munro b Jimmy Neesham 34 (28b, 5x4, 1x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 66/1 (10.5 Ov). CRR: 6.09

10.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single.

10.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. What a shot. Afghanistan have been red-hot with the bat today. Full and outside off, Noor Ali drives this straight down the ground and beats mid off! AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Noor Ali Zadran hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! Afghanistan 65/0 (10.2 Ov). CRR: 6.29

10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Noor Ali feels for it but the ball kicks off the surface and beats the outside edge.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
David Warner "Shaken Up" After Hitting Net Bowler On Head In World Cup Practice
David Warner "Shaken Up" After Hitting Net Bowler On Head In World Cup Practice
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.