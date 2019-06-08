4.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended to the off side.
4.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Well, well, well. Zazai gets a life. A length ball, outside off, Zazai swings hard but only gets a top edge this time. Two men run after it - Martin Guptill from mid on and Colin de Grandhomme from mid-wicket. The latter goes for the catch but there is no calling. He gets there first but then puts it down. Guptill is furious with CdG regarding the calling and rightly so! Two runs taken.
4.4 overs (0 Run) He knows only one way to play.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) High, high, high, but safe! Lucky escape for Zazai. A length ball outside off, Hazrat swings hard but mishits it massively. The ball swirls in the air and mid-wicket and square leg run back but neither get there! Two runs taken.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Zadran plays it towards covers for a quick single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot. Nice shot. Full on off, Zadran drives it straight past the bowler through mid off for a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Zazai swings hard but totally misses the ball.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and around middle, swinging in, Hazratuullah misses his flick and the ball hits him on the pads off the inside edge. An LBW appeal ensues but nothing in it.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Landed around off, pushed towards cover.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, almost a yorker, Zadran looks to drive but misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Noor Ali pats it to the off side.
2.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through point for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Noor Ali defends it off the back foot.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, comes back in, Zadran looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball goes to second slip.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, Zazai pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Zazai plays it to point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around leg, tucked towards short mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Landed outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a run.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Noor Ali looks to defend but then wants to leave at the last moment. The ball goes off the outside edge past the second slip fielder towards third man. A single taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Nothing much first up. Full and just outside off, angling away, left alone.
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! A good nut to end but a good first over for Afghanistan! Length on off and it moves away after pitching. Zazai hangs his bat out again and gets beaten.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! This is right off the middle. Short and on middle, Zazai hangs back and powers the pull past mid-wicket and the ball races away. Three in a row!
0.4 over (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Fortunate one. Length and outside off, Zazai hangs his bat out but the ball flies off the outside edge and goes over the first slip fielder for a boundary.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style is Zazai! Short and on the body, Zazai helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. First of the game. Poor delivery after two good balls.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another length delivery and on off, no sign of swing early on. Zazai easily keeps it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off right on the money! Length and on off, Zazai defends it onto the ground.