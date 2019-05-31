Afghanistan vs Australia: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

The rise of Afghanistan cricket at the global level in such a short span of time has impressed everyone and they deserve every bit of praise for that. On the other hand, Australia are the most successful team in the World Cup history, winning the trophy on five occasions. The two sides have met just once in World Cup cricket with the result going along predictable lines.

World Cup head to head:

Afghanistan vs Australia

Matches: 1

Australia won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

While Afghanistan went down to Australia in their only World Cup match so far, they have improved by leaps and bounds over the years.

The Afghanistan bowlers, especially their spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, have performed remarkably well and will pose a threat to the Australian batsmen.

Australia, on the other hand, are looking like a rejuvenated side which went past powerful England in their warm-up game and are ready to roar.