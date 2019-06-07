 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

ICC Reprimands Adam Zampa For Using Abusive Language

Updated: 07 June 2019 18:15 IST
Adam Zampa was heard using abusive language by the umpires during the World Cup 2019 match with the West Indies.

Adam Zampa found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct © AFP

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Friday was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their World Cup 2019 tie against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match, a statement said.

Zampa was not only handed a formal warning but one demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an audible obscenity by the umpires.

"Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement read.

"On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges."

Zampa ended his spell with figures of 1-58 in a hard-fought affair at Trent Bridge. Australia won the game by 15 runs to record their second victory in as many matches after beating Afghanistan in their opening game.

(With IANS inputs)

Australia Australia Cricket Team Adam Zampa Adam Zampa World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies, Match 10 Cricket
