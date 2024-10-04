A major controversy erupted during India's match against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. NZ batter Amelia Kerr played the final delivery of the 14th over to long-off and went for a single. However, while Harmanpreet at long-off thought that the ball was dead, Kerr decided to go for a second run and was actually run out before completing the double. However, by that time, the umpire had already given the cap back to Deepti Sharma and signalled the end of play. While India appealed for a run out and even Kerr made her way back to the dugout, the umpires decided that the ball was dead and as a result, the run out was not valid.

Harmanpreet was left fuming by the decision and she was caught on camera having an animated chat with the umpires before play was ultimately resumed.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

"We're going to bat first. I've been really happy with the way the team's gone about its business. Results haven't gone our way, but we're always learning. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower, but there are still runs in it. There's still an opportunity to be attacking," Devine said after the toss.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they have a balanced side.

"We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side and a long batting line-up. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves," Kaur said.

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

(With ANI inputs)