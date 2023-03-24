Mumbai Indians' 20-year-old pacer Issy Wong created history in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, bagging the tournament's first-ever hat-trick in the Eliminator clash against UP Warriorz. Issy stepped up when her franchise needed her the most, taking a total of 4 wickets for just 15 runs in 4 overs as Mumbai went on to beat UP by a whopping 72 runs in the virtual semi-final on Friday. In the process, Mumbai entered the final of the tournament, setting up a date with Delhi Capitals.

Wong, who is from England, bagged the big wickets of Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone -- with the last three coming in succession -- to complete her treble. In the 13th over, get bagged the wicket of Navgire as the UP batter looked to hit a big one but found the safe hands of Nat Sciver-Brunt. On the next ball, Wong produced a stunner to bowl out Simran Shaikh for a duck. On the hat-trick ball, Wong sent Sophie Ecclestone packing for 0 too. Here's the video:

Earlier,

Nat Sciver-Brunt's half-century helped Mumbai Indians post 182/4 against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator.

Sciver-Brunt slammed an unbeaten 72 off 38 deliveries while Melie Kerr played a knock of 29 runs in 19 balls. For UP Warriorz Sophie Ecclestone bagged two wickets while Parshavi Chopra and Anjali Sarvani called one each.

When the Right-hander Nat Sciver-Brunt then came out to bat. The duo of Brunt and Matthews played cautiously, slamming boundaries at regular intervals.

Matthews's enterprising knock was cut short after 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra produced a stunning delivery to send back the Mumbai batter. She scored 26.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur came out to the middle at the fall of Matthew's wicket. Brunt then opened up, as she slammed Parshavi for back-to-back sixes and boundaries in the 12th over of the game, garnering 16 runs.

Sophie Ecclestone then came up with a fine delivery to remove Harmanpreet for 14 in the 13th over.

Melie Kerr replaced the skipper at the crease. Sciver-Brunt continued her red-hot form as she slammed UP bowlers all around the ground while also stealing singles and turning the strike over. Sciver-Brunt brought up her much-needed fifty off just 26 balls, in the 16th over of the innings.

Sciver-Brunt slammed Rajeshwari Gayakwad for back-to-back boundaries in the 17th over, scoring 13 runs.

Kerr, however, fell prey to Ecclestone at the score of 29. New batter Pooja Vastrakar and Sciver-Brunt hammered Deepti Sharma for 18 runs, slamming two sixes and one four in the last over, to guide their team's total to 182/4 in 20 overs.

