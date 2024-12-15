West Indies' big-hitting all-rounder Deandra Dottin, Mumbai batter Simran Shaikh and exciting India U19 wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini have fetched big paychecks in the WPL 2025 player auction on Sunday. For acquiring Deandra, one of only three players with a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz were in a fierce tussle before the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise roped her in for Rs 1.7 crore. But the bigger story of the auctions so far has been the deals for uncapped players like Simran, who was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.9 crore after edging out Delhi Capitals.

Simran, who was with UP Warriorz for WPL 2023, was a member of Mumbai winning Senior Women's T20 Trophy and of India E team winning Challenger Trophy.

For acquiring hard-hitting Kamalini, who hit 44 not out in India's nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup game, Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 1.6 crore after a fierce bidding war with DC. MI did have a look at Kamalini during their pre-auction trials.

Other notable uncapped Indian player to get a big bucks in the auction was Uttarakhand all-rounder Prema Rawat, who was roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 1.2 crore.

Complete List Of Sold Players With Price:

Simran Shaikh - 1.90 crore - Gujarat Giants

Deandra Dottin - Rs 1.70 Crore - Gujarat Giants

G Kamalini - Rs 1.60 crore - Mumbai Indians

Prema Rawat - Rs 1.2 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

N Charani - Rs 55 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Nadine De Klerk - Rs 30 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Danielle Gibson - Rs 30 lakh - Gujarat Giants

Alana King - Rs 30 lakh - UP Warriorz

Akshita Maheshwari - Rs 20 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Nandini Kashyap - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Arushi Goes - Rs 10 lakh - UP Warriorz

Kranti Goud - Rs 10 lakh - UP Warriorz

Sanskriti Gupta - Rs 10 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Joshitha VJ - Rs 10 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sarah Bryce - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Raghvi Bist - Rs 10 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jagravi Pawar - Rs 10 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Niki Prasad - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Prakashika Naik - Rs 10 lakh - Gujarat Giants