Mumbai Indians on Sunday roped in 16-year-old G Kamalini for a whopping amount of Rs 1.6 crore at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction in Bengaluru. Soon after Kamalini's name came under the hammer, Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Nita Ambani raised the paddle at Rs 10 lakh. Delhi Capitals (DC) came into the bidding war along with MI. The 16-year-old's bid was zoomed to Rs 1.6 crore and confirmed her spot in the Mumbai-based franchise's squad. The uncapped youngster from Tamil Nadu played a crucial role for Tamil Nadu and helped them win the U-19 domestic tournament in October, hitting 311 runs in eight matches, according to ESPNCricinfo.

In the Under-19 tri-series final between India B against South Africa A, she was the top scorer with 79 runs. Her stupendous form helped Kamalini confirm her place in India's squad for the Under-19 Asia Cup next week.

Gujarat Giants brought West Indies cricketer Deandra Dottin for a massive amount of Rs 1.7 crore. The Caribbean cricketer was one of the three players with a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. UP Warriorz raised the paddle for Dottin's base price. Gujarat Giants also came into the bidding war to get her into the squad. The bid soon crossed Rs 85 lakh and was with the Gujarat-based franchise. But the Warriorz fought for the Caribbean cricketer and took the amount up to Rs 1.2 crore. However, the Giants were desperate to get her and added Dottin to the squad for Rs 1.7 crore.

Gujarat Giants went big at the ongoing WPL 2025 auction when they roped in Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.9 crore. She also became the most expensive buy of the afternoon on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat-based franchise came into the bidding war for the uncapped batter. Her base price was Rs 5 lakh and made her way to the Giants with a whopping amount of Rs 1.9 crore. Earlier in the inaugural season of the tournament, Simran Shaikh played for the Gujarat-based franchise and featured in nine games.

This year's auction has featured 120 players, including 91 Indian and 29 overseas cricketers, three of whom are from Associate Nations. Among the players, 82 are uncapped Indian cricketers, while 8 are uncapped overseas players.