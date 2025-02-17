Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025, Live Score Updates: DC Set 142-Run Target
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals are batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025, Live Updates© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have been sent to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League 2025 clash on Monday in Vadodara. Defending champions Royal Challengers brushed aside Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the opening game, while the Capitals had to go through a last-ball thriller before notching a win over Mumbai Indians. But the overall balance, especially in batting, and bowling gives RCB a slight edge over Delhi. Their batting strength was on full display when the Smriti Mandhana-led side chased down a 200-plus target without much ado. (Live Scorecard)
Match 4, Women's Premier League, 2025, Feb 17, 2025
Innings Break
DC
141/10 (19.3)
RCB
0/0 (0.0)
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India vs England 2025, Results, News and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
DC vs RCB, WPL 2025, Live Updates
So, Smriti Mandhana chose to bowl first and Bengaluru have ticked half the boxes. Delhi will feel they have left runs out there but they still have something to bowl at. They are up against the line up who are full of confidence from their last match. Who do you think will win? Will dew play its part? Let's find out after the break.
The Purple Cap holder, Renuka Singh Thakur is in for a chat. She says that the past couple of seasons did not go well for her and her focus was on fitness to do well this season. Mentions that it is not an easy wicket to bat and the ball is holding in the wicket. Adds that this is a decent score and she backs her batters to chase the total.
Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen got off to a start but fell while trying to shift gears. Credit to Bengaluru, they kept their discipline despite the early surge from Delhi. Ekta Bisht and Georgia Wareham were brilliant in the middle phase as the duo claimed five wickets together. Renuka Singh Thakur too, despite not making most of the new ball came back well to claim three wickets.
A fine, fine recovery from Bengaluru. From conceding 201 in the first match to tumbling out Delhi under 150, they have done fabulously well with the ball. However, it wasn't served on the plate and they had to work hard for every wicket. Bengaluru got the big wicket of Shafali Verma but Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a 59-run partnership to lay a perfect foundation for a big total. At one point, 200 was possible but Delhi lost both the key wickets in quick succession and followed it with a phase where boundaries were hard to come by. They went 20 deliveries without scoring a boundary and it just built a lot of pressure on them.
OUT! TAKEN! All over for Delhi! Garth wraps up the innings! Banged in short and the pace is taken off, on off and middle, Reddy walks across for the pull but gets it off the upper half of the bat and she fails to get the power behind the shot. It goes only as far as deep mid-wicket where Ellyse Perry takes a safe catch.
Overthrow! Short and on off, Reddy chops it down in front of backward point and sets off for a run. Ekta Bisht swoops in and fires a throw towards the bowling end where Garth is standing in front of the stumps and she fails to collect it cleanly. The ball gets parried off her hands behind, allowing another run.
Leg bye! Off-pace delivery, into the wicket, on middle and leg, Mani charges to heave it away but fails to connect. Wears it on the body and she gets called through by Reddy as the ball drops near her feet.
Wide! Garth starts from around the wicket but sprays it down leg, on a back of a length, Mani gets inside the line to tickle but misses.
Full and going across, drilled to deep point for one.
Off-pace delivery, going across, on a nagging length, Mani looks to nudge it away but misses.
FOUR! Easy pickings! Pace on, on the pads, on a length, Mani brings her wrists into play and flicks it between backward square leg and short fine leg for a boundary.
Minnu Mani is the last batter in.
OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Thakur drags the length back and serves the leg cutter. She follows Pandey as she backs away, on a back of a length. Pandey looks to go over the in-field on the off side but fails to free her arms to get the shot away. Lobs it tamely towards backward point where Ekta Bisht takes a dolly.
Nails the yorker, on off, Reddy jams it out to long off for one.
Sees the batter back away but Thakur keeps it at the stumps, on a nagging length, Reddy pats it back to the bowler.
Slower and on a nagging length, around off, Reddy lunges and drives it wide of cover for a single to get off the mark.
Arundhati Reddy walks to the middle.
OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! It carries this time and Georgia Wareham makes no mistake! Not the best of deliveries by Wareham, short and on off, Radha looks to force it down the ground but the ball sticks a bit in the surface. Radha hits it flat and straight to Wareham and the bowler takes a reverse cup catch near her chest.
Short and wide on off, there to be put away, Radha misses out as she flat bats this down on the bounce towards the bowler.
Radha Yadav walks in next.