Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have been sent to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League 2025 clash on Monday in Vadodara. Defending champions Royal Challengers brushed aside Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the opening game, while the Capitals had to go through a last-ball thriller before notching a win over Mumbai Indians. But the overall balance, especially in batting, and bowling gives RCB a slight edge over Delhi. Their batting strength was on full display when the Smriti Mandhana-led side chased down a 200-plus target without much ado. (Live Scorecard)