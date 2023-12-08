Women's Premier League 2024 Auctions, Live Streaming: The auctions for the second edition of the Women's Premier League are going to held on December 9 in Mumbai. The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year. A total of 165 players are set to go under the hammer in which 104 players are Indians while 61 hail from other countries. Yet, the challenge for the five WPL franchises lies in filling a mere total of 30 slots across their teams. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players in their squad. This means the teams will have to be at their best to create a winning formula necessary for the upcoming season and steer clear of any tactical blunders.

When will the Women's Premier League 2024 auctions be held?

The Women's Premier League 2024 auctions will be held on Saturday, December 9.

Where will the Women's Premier League 2024 auctions be held?

The Women's Premier League 2024 auctions will be held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

What time will the Women's Premier League 2024 auctions start?

The Women's Premier League 2024 auctions will start at 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Women's Premier League 2024 auctions?

The Women's Premier League 2024 auctions will be telecast on Sports18 network in India.

Where can I watch Women's Premier League 2024 auctions for free?

The Women's Premier League 2024 auctions will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

