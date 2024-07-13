Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Paolini wins her first game, pulls it back to 2-1

A superb third game. Paolini starts off on the back foot on her serve, but the Italian finally shows some form and comes back to take it to deuce. The players fight out through three rounds of deuce, but Paolini holds her nerve to win her first game of the day. Krejcikova leads 2-1.