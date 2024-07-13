Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final, Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini Live: Krejcikova Breaks Twice, Leads 4-1 vs Paolini In 1st Set
Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final LIVE Score: Barbora Krejcikova takes on Jasmine Paolini in the final of Wimbledon women's singles at Centre Court.
Wimbledon 2024 Womens Singles Final Live© AFP
Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Score: Barbora Krejcikova broke twice, and led Jasmine Paolini d-1 in the final of Wimbledon women's singles at Centre Court. Krejcikova, a one-time Grand Slam winner (French Open 2021), shocked 11th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals before punching even higher in a three-set win over 2022 champion Elena Rybakina in the last four. Paolini, on the other hand, has set her sights on capping a surprise run to the final by winning her maiden Grand Slam title.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini
- 19:01 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Krejcikova leads 3-1 in the first setFantastic tennis from both finalists, the two share can incredible rally for the first deuce. Paolini puts up a strong fight, and comes back from 40-15 down in the game to take it to deuce, but Krejcikova wins out in the end.
- 18:54 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Paolini wins her first game, pulls it back to 2-1A superb third game. Paolini starts off on the back foot on her serve, but the Italian finally shows some form and comes back to take it to deuce. The players fight out through three rounds of deuce, but Paolini holds her nerve to win her first game of the day. Krejcikova leads 2-1.
- 18:46 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Krejcikova on a rollBarbora Krejcikova looks in fine form, and does not drop a point in her first serve to win the second game. She leads Paolini 2-0 now in the final!
- 18:44 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Krejcikova breaks early!The Czech star is off to a fine start, with a number of unforced errors by Paolini. Krejcikova breaks Paolini's very first serve, and leads 1-0 in the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final.
- 18:39 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: We are underway!Paolini serves to Krejcikova. Kelly Rask is the chair umpire, officiating her first Grand Slam singles final. Get your strawberries and cream, we are go for the Women's Singles Final in the grandest Grand Slam of all. 2024 awaits a champion!
- 18:34 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Paolini wins the tossItalian Jasmine Paolini has won the toss, and will be serving the first game of the 2024 Wimbledon Women's Singles Final. The players are now doing their final practices ahead of the start.
- 18:28 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Final: Get ready!The two finalists, Krejcikova and Paolini, are on their way to Centre Court.
- 18:17 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Krejcikova's route to finalKrejcikova shocked 11th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals before a stunning three-set win over 2022 champion Rybakina in the last four.
- 18:12 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Massive occasionJasmine Paolini has set her sights on capping a surprise run to the final by winning her maiden Grand Slam title. Paolini survived the longest women's singles semi-final in Wimbledon history to beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours and 51 minutes on Thursday. The 28-year-old is the first Italian woman to reach the final of the grass-court Grand Slam.
- 18:11 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Tough journeyBarbora Krejcikova was already a Grand Slam winner, having clinched the French Open title in 2021, and had victories over Swiatek, Sabalenka and Rybakina to her credit. But Krejcikova appeared to have lost her campaign to be seen as an elite player when a combination of injury and illness sent her crashing down the rankings.
- 18:09 (IST)Wimbledon 2024 Women’s Singles Final Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon women's singles final encounter between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini.
