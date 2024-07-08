Taylor Fritz mounted a stirring comeback from two sets down to dump fourth seed Alexander Zverev out of Wimbledon on Monday, winning their fourth-round match 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3. Confronted with Zverev's relentless serve, American 13th seed Fritz looked to be heading home but broke the German on the way to winning the third set. It was the first time the former world number two had been broken in the entire tournament.

Fritz, who won the Eastbourne International on grass last month, edged the fourth set on a tie-break.

Hitting freely, the American broke again in the fourth game of the decider when Zverev, who looked like he had no answer to his opponent's power, went long with a forehand.

Fritz powered through his service game to lead 5-2 and although Zverev clung on, Fritz sealed the match in style.

The American, who hit a total of 69 winners against 23 unforced errors, will face Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals.

