Naomi Osaka was sent crashing out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday by America's Emma Navarro, who allowed the Japanese superstar just five games in a one-sided contest. Osaka, playing her first Wimbledon since 2019, went down 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court in less than an hour. The two players were level-pegging at 3-3 in the first set before 17th-ranked Navarro broke to love and went on to take the first set.

Navarro pounced at the start of the second set, breaking twice to race into a 4-0 lead and broke again to seal the match.

Osaka's win over Diane Parry in the first round was her first at Wimbledon since 2018.

Five years on, the four-time Grand Slam champion, 26, is ranked at 113 having only returned to the tour in January after giving birth to daughter Shai last year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)