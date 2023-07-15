Wimbledon 2023, Women's Singles Final Live Updates: Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she attempts to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than last year when she was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final at the All England Club and lost to world number one Iga Swiatek at the US Open later in the year. Meanwhile, left-handed Vondrousova is the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years.

Here are the Live Updates of Wimbledon 2023, Women's Singles final match between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur: