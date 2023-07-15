Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2023, Womens Singles Final Live: History-Chasing Ons Jabeur Faces Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon 2023, Womens Singles Final Live Score: Ons Jabeur hopes takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the summit clash.
Wimbledon 2023, Womens Singles Final Live: Marketa Vondrousova (L) faces Ons Jabeur.© AFP
Wimbledon 2023, Women's Singles Final Live Updates: Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she attempts to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than last year when she was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final at the All England Club and lost to world number one Iga Swiatek at the US Open later in the year. Meanwhile, left-handed Vondrousova is the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years.
Here are the Live Updates of Wimbledon 2023, Women's Singles final match between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:50 (IST)Wimbledon, Women's Final Live: Ons Jabeur chases history!If Ons Jabeur manages to beat Marketa Vondrousova today, she will become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. Will history be made today or unseeded player Vondrousova will create an upset?
- 17:46 (IST)Wimbledon, Women's Final Live: A third final for Jabeur!This is the third Grand Slam final for Ons Jabeur. She entered the summit clash at the grass court event last year as well where she lost to Elena Rybakina. In the US Open 2022 final, Jabeur suffered defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek.
- 17:36 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone and welcome to his space. It's the final of Women's Singles at Wimbledon. Marketa Vondrousova takes on Ons Jabeur in the summit clash. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the game.
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Tennis Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2023 Marketa Vondrousova
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.