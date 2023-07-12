Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Storm Into Wimbledon Semis, Face Top-seed Koolhof-Skupski
Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden continued their dream run to advance into the Wimbledon semi-final with a hard-fought 6-7 (6-3) 7-5 6-2 win over Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens
Top Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden continued their dream run to advance into the Wimbledon semi-final with a hard-fought 6-7 (6-3) 7-5 6-2 win over Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. For the 43-year-old, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final and first since 2015. Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men's doubles.
The sixth seeded Indo-Australian duo will now be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski for a place in the final.
The unseeded Dutch duo stretched the opening set to the fullest before wrapping it in the tie-breaker in a 45-minute battle.
They went on to break the Bopanna-Ebden in the first game of the second set. But the Indo-Aussie duo broke back Griekspoor-Stevens and further seized the seventh game.
But Griekspoor-Stevens were not ready to give up easily as they made it 5-5 before Bopanna-Ebden duo got a break in the 11th game and retained their serve in the next to take the second set in 40 minutes.
The third set was a cakewalk for as they broke the Dutch pair twice, in the first and fifth games, before wrapping the match in a one-hour 54 minutes battle.