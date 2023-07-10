World number three Daniil Medvedev reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday when Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired with an injury. Medvedev was 6-4, 6-2 ahead when his 37th-ranked opponent, who had needed a medical timeout for a right foot injury, retired from their Court One clash. Former US Open winner Medvedev will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek world number five, or unseeded Christopher Eubanks of the United States for a place in the semi-finals. "I saw that his movement was restricted but I didn't see that it was causing any real trouble," said Medvedev.

"But when I saw that he was retiring, I saw that it was different.

"I had no choice but to keep battling until the last point. I feel sorry for Jiri. Hopefully he'll recover and play at many more Grand Slams."

Defending champion Elena Rybakina made the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday after opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia quit in tears with injury after just five games.

Rybakina was 3-1 up when Brazilian world number 13 Haddad Maia took a medical timeout on Centre Court to treat a lower back injury.

Advertisement

She limped back onto the court but was reduced to walking pace and was in tears as she saw out the fifth game before retiring.

"It's never easy to finish a match like this. I hope it is nothing really serious, it is really unlucky for Beatriz," said Rybakina.

"Hopefully she is going to get better and I am just happy to play another round."

She added: "I was feeling the ball really well even though it was really windy today."

World number three Rybakina will face either two-time champion Petra Kvitova or 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur for a place in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)