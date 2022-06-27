Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Five-Set Thriller To Progress To Second Round
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz came back from two sets to one down to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the Wimbledon second round
Carlos Alcaraz entered second round of Wimbledon on Monday
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz came back from two sets to one down to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday. The 19-year-old fired 30 aces and 73 winners in a dazzling display of shot-making to win 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.
Alcarez, the youngest man in the draw, next faces either Italy's Fabio Fognini or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.
