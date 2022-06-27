Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz came back from two sets to one down to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday. The 19-year-old fired 30 aces and 73 winners in a dazzling display of shot-making to win 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Alcarez, the youngest man in the draw, next faces either Italy's Fabio Fognini or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

