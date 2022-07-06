Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal live updates:Rafael Nadal broke Taylor Fritz in the first game itself and then held his serve to cement his advantage early in the first set.But Fritz broke back in the sixth game to make it 3-3. Second seed Nadal is looking to win his third Wimbledon title this year. He has already won the Australian Open and French Open titles this year and is looking to add the Wimbledon title to his kitty. His last victory at the hallowed turf of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was in the year 2010. The 36-year-old Spaniard played his last-16 clash at the All England Club on Monday against Botic van de Zandschulp with strapping across his abdomen. Only last month, he won a 14th French Open with his troublesome left foot anaesthetised before undergoing career-saving treatment. The in-form American Taylor Fritz is in the last eight of a Slam for the first time and has yet to drop a set. The 24-year-old defeated Nadal in the Indian Wells Masters final earlier this year when the Spaniard was suffering from a cracked rib.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Live Blog

7:30 PM: Hello and welcome to our live updates of the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon quarterfinal. Both players have reached the centre court and action is about to begin.

7:35 PM:A loud roar from the crowd as Nadal jogs on to the court as Fritz opens serve in the first set.

7:39 PM: It's a trademark Nadal forehand down the line and the Spaniard has the first point

7:42 PM: Nadal has started with a band and he is up a service break. Not a great game from Fritz. He couldn't get the angles right a committed too many unforced errors.

7:44 PM: Nadal looks in cruise control mode right now. He is serving with verve and his baseline play is on the money. Fritz is committing way too many unforced errors very early in the match. His shots haven't put any pressure on Nadal yet. And the Spaniard holds his serve to 15. It's 2-0 Nadal

7:49 PM: Fritz holds his serve. That was a commanding hold from the American. He needs to get his first serve in if he wants to mount a challenge against Nadal.

7:53 PM: Fritz has started to cover the court well now but Nadal is just too good right now. He is making the most of the full tank of energy that he has currently. We haven't seen Nadal this well in a while and with a powerful smash, the Spaniard holds with ease again to lead 3-1.

7:56 PM: Fritz has done extremely well there to hold on to a difficult service game. Nadal was looking to get another break but Fritz slammed the door on the Spaniard.

8:03 PM: Rafael Nadal has been pushed to the limits in this game. 0-40 down but the Spaniard comes back to level it at deuce.

8:04 PM: As there it is Fritz breaks Nadal to restore parity at 3-3