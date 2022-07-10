Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final LIVE Score: Novak Djokovic Eyes Fourth Consecutive Title In London
Wimbledon 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Final Score: Djokovic chases his 21st Grand Slam title, while Kyrgios aims for his first.
Wimbledon 2022 Final: Djokovic eyes his fourth Wimbledon title on the trot.© AFP
Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios face each other in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday on Centre Court in London, England. World number three Djokovic eyes his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, while Kyrgios will be aiming to bag his first singles Grand Slam title. Djokovic had defeated Cameron Norrie to advance to the final of Wimbledon this season, while Kyrgios got a walkover after Rafael Nadal retired from the tournament before their semi-final match. Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name and if he manages to win the match on Sunday, he will close the gap on Rafael Nadal, who leads on the list of men's Grand Slam titles with 22 to his name.
- 18:08 (IST)Wimbledon 2022 Live: Djokovic Chases 4th Title On TrotNovak Djokovic has won Wimbledon titles in 2018, 2019, 2021, while the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He now eyes his fourth consecutive win at the grass-court tournament. Overall, Djokovic has six Wimbledon titles to his name with also winning it in 2011, 2014 and 2015.
- 18:02 (IST)Wimbledon 2022 Live: Welcome Guys!Hello guys, welcome to this space. It's Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios men's singles final at Wimbledon today. You will get the live score and all updates related to the match here. Stay connected.
