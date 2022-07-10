Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios face each other in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday on Centre Court in London, England. World number three Djokovic eyes his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, while Kyrgios will be aiming to bag his first singles Grand Slam title. Djokovic had defeated Cameron Norrie to advance to the final of Wimbledon this season, while Kyrgios got a walkover after Rafael Nadal retired from the tournament before their semi-final match. Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name and if he manages to win the match on Sunday, he will close the gap on Rafael Nadal, who leads on the list of men's Grand Slam titles with 22 to his name.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios: