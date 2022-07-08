Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon men's singles semifinals on Friday. Six-time champions Djokovic made a brilliant comeback in the quarter-final tie, having lost the first two sets against Jannik Sinner. Djokovic won the game 5-7. 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Similarly, Norrie too had booked his place in the semi-final after beating David Goffin in a five-set thriller. Norrie could become only the second British men's player to reach the final of Wimbledon in the open era, after former champions Andy Murray. The winner will take on Nick Kyrgios, who got a walkover against Rafael Nadal after the two-time champion pulled out of the match due to an injury.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match will be played on Friday, July 8.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match will be played in the Centre Count at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match is expected to start at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon Semi-Final match will streamed live on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)