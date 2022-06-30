Last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova lost her second-round match on Thursday to British wildcard Katie Boulter 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4. Sixth-seed Czech Pliskova broke twice in the opening set to establish a firm grip on the match but Boulter won the second-set tie-break to level the match.

A single break in the decider was enough for Boulter, who hit 25 winners, to seal the match.

She will next face Serena Williams's conqueror Harmony Tan or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, the 32nd seed.



