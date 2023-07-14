Yashasvi Jaiswal, on debut, churned out an unbeaten 143 to put India control of the proceedings against West Indies in the ongoing first Test in Dominica. Jaiswal, who had scored an unbeaten 40 in the final session on Day 1, batted cautiously in a sedate first session that yielded 66 runs on two-paced Windsor Park track. The 21-year-old had to wait 215 balls to become the 17th Indian batter to score a century on his debut.

In fact such was the slowness of the track that Jaiswal vent out his frustration after failing to time the ball on a number of occasions. His desperate call to Virat Kohli was caught on the stump mic.

"Zorse maar raha hoon, jaa hi nahi raha (I am hitting powerfully but the ball isn't travelling)," Jaiswal told Kohli, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

On Day 2, the second session was most productive with 99 runs while it again tapered off in the third session that produced 67 runs.

While India did lose wickets, none of the West Indies bowlers looked threatening. After Rohit's 103-run knock came to an end, Shubman Gill, batting at no.3, was unfortunate to join his captain back in the dugout.

After Jaiswal and Rohit batter the old-fashioned way, Kohli too did just that, trusting his defensive game when needed, waited for the loose deliveries to pounce on them.

Kohli scored 36 during his unbeaten stand of 92 with Jaiswal as India ended the day at 312/2, leading West Indies by 162 runs.