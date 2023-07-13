The Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between India and West Indies ended in the favour of the visitors. Opting to bat first, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, courtesy of the five-wicket haul by ace all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. India scored 80 runs without losing any wicket at stumps after West Indies were bundled out for just 150. However, the match will be fondly remembered for the heroics of the debutant batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who started his international career with a stunning boundary.

The 21-year-old batter, who had an outstanding IPL 2023 season with Rajasthan Royals, was handed his debut cap along with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan on Wednesday. To add cherry on the cake, Jaiswal opened alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and smashed a four on Alzarri Joseph's delivery to open his international run tally in style.

YJ is off the mark in style! pic.twitter.com/GLmTO46VRd — LePakad7🇮🇳🇮🇹 (@AreBabaRe2) July 13, 2023

Currently, both Jaiswal and Rohit are standing unbeaten at 40 and 30, respectively and the debutant will be eyeing his maiden international half-century.

Nursing a bruised ego after WTC final snub last month, Ravichandran Ashwin made the best possible comeback as his 33rd five-wicket haul put India in the driver's seat against a below-par West Indies on the first day of the opening Test, on Wednesday.

Ashwin justified his top billing in ICC Test bowlers' ranking with figures of 5 for 60 in 24.3 overs to decimate West Indies for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 in 14 overs) beautifully complementing him to make life miserable for the home team batters.

With more than an hour available for batting skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting, 73 balls) added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 going into second day.

