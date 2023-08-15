India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has reacted to the team's shocking loss against West Indies in the T20I series on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side lost the fifth and deciding T20I against West Indies by 8 wickets in Lauderhill, Florida. The momentum was with India as they had won the third and fourth T20I to make a comeback in the series after trailing 0-2. The final game, however, was dominated by Windies as they barely gave India any chance. The series defeat was a shock for the young Indian side as they were strong favourites at the start.

Veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were rested for the T20I series against West Indies that saw players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar making their T20I debuts.

Kuldeep, who picked six wickets in four T20Is against West Indies at an economy of 5.75, tried to look at the positive aspect of the series. He missed one game due to injury.

"We are gutted with the result but proud of the character shown by the group throughout the series. With the learnings will be back, stronger and better," wrote Kuldeep on Twitter.

The Indian team's next assignment is a three-match T20I series against Ireland. Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side in the series with some young and new faces under him.

After that, the team will gear up for the Asia Cup that is jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tournament kicks off on August 30 with the final set to be played on September 17.