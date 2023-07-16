Yashasvi Jaiswal left everyone utterly impressed after he scored a brilliant century against West Indies in his debut match for India. His knock of 171 runs helped the Rohit Sharma-led side to register a comfortable victory by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test of the two-match series. The 21-year-old batter, who a brilliant IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, was sent to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, in place of Shubman Gill. As the entire cricket fraternity has been showering their love over Jaiswal, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also did not shy away from doing it.

Jaiswal smashed 171 runs, laced 16 boundaries and one six. Harbhajan stated that the young batter must have been disappointed because he missed out on his double hundred. He went on to praise Jaiswal by saying that he will be playing for India for a long time.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time. There's no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

Apart from Jaiswal, skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a century while star batter Virat Kohli scored 76 off 182 balls.

"There was a lot of talk that Rohit hasn't scored big runs for 2-3 years, so congratulations to him. Virat also looked good for his 76. However, he will be disappointed to not have got the hundred and his fans too were eagerly waiting for him to get to that landmark," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India's innings and 141-run victory on Friday.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.

(With PTI Inputs)