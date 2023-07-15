The first India-West Indies Test will be remembered for a long time for one man - Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 21-year-old became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut. After playing a marathon innings, Jaiswal got out on 171, the third highest score by Indian on debut in Tests. It is the highest score by an Indian debutant in overseas conditions. He became the third Indian to reach 150 on debut with a single, matching the feats of Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177). A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal but it wasn't to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Jaiswal outscored West Indies, who were dismissed for 150 in the first innings. Jaiswal's IPL team Rajasthan Royals poked fun at the Kraigg Brathwaite-led team on this point.

"WI - 150 YBJ - 157* It takes a special effort to outscore your opposition. On Test debut. And away from home!" Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings. In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

