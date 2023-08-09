'Talent not doing justice', is the classical example of Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson who remains quite shy of fulfilling his immense potential. The T20I series against West Indies has seen Samson struggle to score runs, much like most of the Indian batting unit. But, while others might get more chances, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria feels time might be up soon for the Kerala cricketer who hasn't grabbed the chances given to him in recent matches.

Samson scored a half-century in the 3rd ODI against West Indies, prompting suggestions that he might be peaking in time for the T20I series. However, in the first two T20Is against West Indies, the wicket-keeper batter didn't even cross the 15-run mark in a match.

Former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria, who called himself a big 'supporter' of Samson, didn't shy away from saying that the star player hasn't made most of the chances given to him.

"India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that they could give others a chance, as many have complained that a few players haven't had enough opportunities. Now that India have played them, when are you going to score runs, Sanju Samson? He has had enough chances now. I was among the people who supported him and wanted him to get consistent opportunities. However, he hasn't made the most of these chances," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

After not getting the opportunity to bat in the 3rd T20I, Samson would hope to keep hold of his spot in the team in the remaining two T20Is against West Indies. However, with a player like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for an opportunity, Samson's time could up soon.