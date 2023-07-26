One of the finest Indian batters, especially in overseas conditions, Ajinkya Rahane marked his Test return with a bang, scoring curcial runs for the national team in the World Test Championship final. Though India lost the title to Australia, Rahane's performances earned him a call-up for the West Indies tour, that too in the role of 'vice-captain', a designation he had lost roughly a year ago. But, with Rahane failing to fire in the two Tests against West Indies, questions arise on the selection committee's decision to hand him the team's vice-captaincy.

One of the veterans of the game, Rahane has done wonders for India whenever he has been asked to take up the leadership role. The manner in which Rahane led the team in 2019-20 Border-Gavaskar trophy, earned him plenty of plaudits.

But, since that campaign, it was all downhill for the right-handed batter. The BCCI selection committee's decision to hand him the team's vice-captaincy for the West Indies series wasn't a decision that was welcomed by all.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his astonishment at the decision, suggesting Ravindra Jadeja would've been a better choice for the role.

"I won't say it's a step backward. You have been out for 18 months, then you play a Test and you become a vice-captain. I don't understand the thought process behind it. There is Ravindra Jadeja, who has been there for a long time and a certainty in Test matches, he is a candidate," Ganguly had told PTI after the Test squad for the Caribbean tour was announced.

In the series, Rahane only scored 3 and 8 in the two innings (one in each Test), with the below-par show triggering a debate over his future in the team.

The fact that Rahane isn't just a member of the team but also the 'vice-captain' makes it even more difficult for the selection committee to drop him.

In fact, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour had already confirmed that the batter will be a part of the team for the South Africa tour.

"He played really well in the WTC final. He has always been a good player. He was dropped because of bad form. When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was much more calm in his approach. "He was playing late and close to the body. That has been the standout thing since his comeback. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good," he had said in a press conference.

While the West Indies series didn't reap the rewards that Rahane's selection had indicated, another failure in South Africa could push the player out of the team once again.