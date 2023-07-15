Since the Jonny Bairstow incident in the second Ashes Test, where the England batter was cheekily stumped by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey at Lord's, there has been a lot of discussion on the 'rules of the game' vs 'spirit if cricket' debate. A similar situation almost arose on the third day of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica on Friday. Test debutant wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan attempted cheeky stumpings of Jason Holder off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. However, the Bairstow-like dismissals were avoided.

The first time it happened was on the fourth ball of the 31 st over of West Indies' second innings. Kishan hit the wickets after Jadeja's delivery bounced and missed Holder. The India star waited for Holder to move after playing his shot before breaking the wicket. However, Holder did not lift his feet and hence it was not out.

The second time it happened was after the final delivery of the 33rd over by Jadeja with Holder on strike. Kishan appealed for stumping again after waiting for Holder to move, after playing the shot, before removing the bails. Holder's foot was in the air but by then the umpire had called over. The ball was dead and it did not result in anything.

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test here on Friday. India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings.

In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

