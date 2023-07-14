India captain Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his illustrated career on Thursday as he completed 3500 runs in Test cricket format. Rohit achieved this feat during the first Test match against West Indies here at Windsor Park on Thursday. He is now only the second batter in the world after Virat Kohli to breach the 3,500-run in all three formats. He is also the 20th India batter to achieve the 3,500-run mark in Test format. Only Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) have more Test runs among active Indian players.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who averages 45 in the format, has reached the milestone after 51 Tests. Besides 15 half-centuries, the India captain has also hammered nine centuries.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, did not win his first Test cap until 2013. Despite smoking a lot in his debut, he blew hot and cold as a middle-order hitter. After being promoted as an opener in 2019, his fortunes shifted. Last year, he was anointed India's full-time Test captain.

Coming to the match, India captain Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening wicket stand of 229 runs put visitors in a dominant position as West Indies bowlers struggled for wickets in the first session of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Rohit slammed 10 fours and two sixes on his way to a 221-ball 103. He was eventually dismissed by Alick Athanaze. Soon after his wicket, Shubman Gill (6) also got out cheaply to Jomel Warrican.

At stumps, India were 312/2 with debutant Jaiswal unbeaten on 143 while Virat Kohli was also batting on 36.