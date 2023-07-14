Making his Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal dazzled for Team India on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies, smashing a brilliant 143 not out before the close of play. Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma added 229 runs for the first wicket, which the highest opening stand for India in Tests outside Asia. It was also the first instance when India took the lead without losing a wicket, after having dismissed West Indies for 150 on Day 1.

During his unbeaten knock, Jaiswal scripted multiple feats.

1. For the record, he faced 350 balls by stumps on Day 2, the most by an Indian in an innings on Test debut. The previous best was 322 balls by Mohammad Azharuddin, during his 110 against England at Eden Gardens in 1984.

2. Jaiswal's 143 is also the highest individual score by an Indian on debut away from home in the longest format. The previous highest was Sourav Ganguly's 131 against England on debut in 1996 at Lord's

3. The 21-year-old also became the 17th Indian cricketer to score a century on Test debut. The first Indian to score a ton on his Test debut was Lala Amarnath, way back in 1933 against England, while Shreyas Iyer was the last to achieve the feat back in 2021.

4. Jaiswal also became only the third opener to hit a century on debut. He is also the fifth Indian to score a ton on his debut overseas after Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia, Mohali, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (vs WI, Rajkot, 2018).

5. Jaiswal was delighted after scoring his maiden Test ton and said this is just the "start". He also revealed how captain Rohit's words of wisdom motivated him to do well on his debut.

"This is just the start of my career... Koshish yeh karoonga ki main kitna lamba leke jaa sakta hoon (My effort will be to see how far would I be able to take it from here)," Jaiswal said during the post-match press conference.