India started their World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle on a positive note as they registered a massive victory over West Indies in the first Test on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side completely dominated the Caribbeans in all the departments and clinched a win by an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was making his international debut, played a brilliant knock of 171 runs while all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took a whopping total of 12 wickets and helped the visitors to claim a comfortable win.

There was not a single moment in the entire match where Team India struggled on the field. A video has also gone viral on social media, showing the jovial and positive atmosphere in Team India's camp.

In the viral video, star batter Virat Kohli can be seen doing hilarious antics with his fellow teammates Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Kohli was seen making funny faces, which left the other two players in splits.

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings. In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

With PTI Inputs