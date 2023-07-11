Team India is all set to take on the West Indies in the first Test, starting July 12 in Dominica. It will be the first game for the side since the World Test Championship final against Australia that ended on June 11. After the game, the Indian players got some good personal time and they will now be back playing at the highest level after a one-month break. The Indian team has already reached Dominica and started the training at the venue.

On Monday, BCCI uploaded a video on social media in which the Indian team players could be seen doing a special catching practice with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill acing the drill.

"That's one colourful fielding drill. #TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies," BCCI captioned the post on Twitter.

That's one colourful fielding drill #TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/FUtRjyLViI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

The Indian players' training ahead of the first Test also gave the local cricketers of the West Indies a chance to be a part of the sessions. They helped the Indian players in the practice and also utilised the opportunity for themselves.

On Monday, the BCCI shared a video on social media in which budding cricketers of the West Indies could be seen taking autographs and clicking selfies with India batter Virat Kohli.

Before coming to Dominica, the Indian cricket team trained in Barbados where Mohammed Siraj was spotted gifting bat and shoes to local cricketers of West Indies. Meanwhile, other Team India players also gave autographs to fans and local West Indies cricketers clicked selfies with them.