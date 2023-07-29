Star batter Virat Kohli didn't get a chance to bat in the first ODI against West Indies on Thursday as the management decided to shuffle the batting order. With the visitors chasing a modest target of 115, Ishan Kishan opened the batting with Shubman Gill, with captain Rohit Sharma coming in at no. 7. Kohli, however, did not bat in the chase as India won the match by five wickets. After the match, Kohli was seen having a chat with West Indies captain Shai Hope.

In the video, Kohli was seen sharing some valuable tips with the wicketkeeper-batter. The video of the interaction has been doing rounds on social media.

Virat Kohli talking to Brandon King after the first ODI match & giving advice to him.



Nice gesture from King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/RLRkDnZnIj — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 28, 2023

In the first ODI, West Indies' decision to bat first backfired as Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja ran past the batting line-up.

Kuldeep (4/6) and Jadeja (3/37) shared seven wickets as West Indies were bowled out for 114 in 23 overs.

In reply, India faced a few hiccups after the management decided to try something new.

However, Ishan Kishan's half-century (52 off 46) was enough for the visitors, who took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Advertisement

"I've been working on my rhythm over the last two years. My rhythm wasn't very well last year but now it's coming out very well," said Kuldeep, who was named man of the match.

"With the spin and drift it's very difficult for the batters to read, especially now with an increase in pace."

The second ODI will be played later on Saturday in Barbados.