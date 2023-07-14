Even a player of the stature of Virat Kohli, who remains one of the most decorated cricketers in the global cricketing spectrum, is finding reasons to enjoy the little things in his career. Such a visual emerged from Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies from Dominica where Kohli celebrated his first boundary of the innings like a century. The India batter drove the ball through the covers, giving fielders no chance to stop the ball, and what happened next tickled everyone's funny bones.

Kohli remains a charismatic character who knows how to enjoy the moment he is in. After hitting his first boundary of the innings, the Indian cricket icon put his hand up in the air and celebrated the feat as if he had reached the triple-digit score. Seeing Kohli cherish a boundary in such a manner even the commentator Ian Bishop laughed on-air. As a matter of fact, Kohli's first boundary of the innings had come on the 81st delivery he had faced.

Calling it a night! That celebration by @imVkohli after hitting his first boundary on the 81st ball.

The second day's play ended overwhelmingly in India's favour, with the young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal notching up his maiden century in the format.

Resuming their innings at 80/0 on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal kept the scoreboard ticking. The batting pair of Rohit and Yashasvi were decisive in their approach and made the West Indies bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty soon after the day's play began while the India captain continued to pile up runs.

The Indian batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Windies bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer. Rohit was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly. The Indian opening pair completely dominated the West Indies bowlers as runs came thick and fast for the visitors.

Rohit displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his fifty in the 38th over of the game.

Their stay together on the pitch finally came to an end as debutant Alick Athanaze got wicket of the Indian skipper, and sent him back to the pavilion for a score of 103.

Jaiswal on the other hand, managed to survive till the umpires decided to call off the day. India walked away with a firm lead of 162 runs.

