India's tour of West Indies is all set to begin, with the first Test scheduled to be held on July 12. Just a couple of days before the start of the assignment, Kohli shared a beautiful picture with Rahul Dravid, the only member of the Indian team with whom he had travelled to Dominica in 2011. Kohli was part of the Indian team that had toured West Indies 13 years ago, with the batting stalwart making his much-awaited debut. Fast forwarding to today, Kohli is one of the greatest batters in the world while Dravid is the head coach of the Indian team.

On the 2011 tour, the first Test of the series was held in Dominica. Recalling that series, Kohli highlighted how he and Dravid are the only two members from that tour that arrived in Dominica in 2023.

"He only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful," he wrote on Instagram.

India's all-format tour to West Indies will start on July 12 with a two-Test match series. This will also kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

In West Indies, Virat has struggled in Test cricket. In 9 Tests he has played there, he has scored 435 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.61, with one century and two half-centuries. His best score is 200.

Overall against the Windies, Virat has played 14 Tests and has scored 822 runs at an average of 43.26. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries, with the best score of 200.

Overall in West Indies, Virat has played 30 international matches, scoring 1,400 runs at an average of 46.66. He has scored five centuries and six half-centuries in 33 innings, with the best score of 200.

With ANI inputs