The Indian cricket team is truly enjoying it stay in the Caribbean islands, taking on West Indies in an all-format assignment. In the second Test against the hosts, some of the players of the team got the opportunity to interact with Ache Abrahams, Miss World Trinidad & Tobago, with the pictures and videos of the occasion going viral on social media. Abrahams herself shared a few pictures of the meet on her official Instagram account. The fan accounts of a few Indian cricketers also shared some of the pictures and videos on social media.

Abrahams got the opportunity to interact with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. She even shared a picture with the young trio of the Indian team.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Abrahams wrote: "It was such a pleasure getting to meet the great players from Team India right here in sweet T&T! @ishankishan23 @yashasvijaiswal28 @shubmangill It's beautiful to see the passion that India and T&T share for cricket. I shared my excitement with them about my first time going to India later this year for @missworld counting down the days. Namaste India!"

A few fan accounts also shared some pictures and videos.

As for the match, two wickets by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj helped India solidify their grip on the second Test while West Indies showed some determination in their fight to overcome a large deficit of runs at the end of day three's play at Port of Spain. At the end of the day three, WI was 229/5, with Alick Athanaze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) unbeaten.

Debutant Mukesh Kumar earned his maiden wicket on the final ball of the session, dismissing Kirk for 32 after he was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. WI was 117/2.

India were bundled out for 438 in first innings. Virat's century (121) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs