The Indian cricket team was denied the opportunity to take full points from the two-match Test series against West Indies after the second game ended in a draw due to a complete washout on Monday. As a result, India was able to get 16 points from the possible 24 which took their PCT (percentage of points won) to 66.67 percent. As a result, they are currently second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table behind Pakistan who have 100 percent after winning their first Test against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, West Indies are currently fifth in the points table after getting 4 points for the draw which took their PCT to 16.67 percent.

India have two away tours to South Africa and reigning world WTC champions Australia lined up, besides a home series against a formidable England.

India won the two-match series 1-0 against the West Indies after heavy rain did not allow any play on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Port of Spain on Monday.

India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn't allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off.

After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings. Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of Day 4.

(With PTI inputs)