In a beautiful display of cross-country friendship, India batter Tilak Varma got a surprise call from fellow Mumbai Indians star Dewald Brevis after the former made his India debut in the first T20I against West Indies. While many Indians were thrilled to see Varma making his much-awaited debut, a big surprise awaited him all the way from South Africa. In a video that was shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Brevis duly congratulated Varma for the proud moment in his career.

"I hope you're very excited. I don't know if I'm more excited than you, but I just wanna say from my side and from the Brevis family congratulations on your debut. It's such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how your parents and everyone must be. It's great to see you out there living your dream, and it gave me goosebumps those that second ball and third ball. Now you always have my support and all the best for the rest of their serious. I'm backing you free. And every guy for Team India," Brevis said in the video.

Varma admitted that he was quite surprised to see the call from the South African. The initial impression was that someone from his family or his coach could be on the call.

"I really loved it. It was a wonderful surprise. I was thinking about that could be my coach or my family. But the other option was Dewald Brevis my brother. So it was really happy. And thank you so much. My brother always love you. Yeah, I really appreciate for your message. Yeah, I'll see you soon. I'm calling you a video call, brother. Thank you. Thank you so much," he said.

Varma impressed many with his cameo in the match, scoring 22-ball 39, albeit in a losing cause.