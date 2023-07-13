Ravichandran Ashwin led the way for Team India with a five-wicket haul as the visitors bundled out West Indies for 150, before reaching 80/0 at stumps on Day 1 in the first Test in Dominica. After being left out of the XI in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Ashwin made a remarkable comeback, scalping 5-60 off 24.3 overs to leave Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite regretting the decision to bat first on winning the toss. Ravindra Jadeja was India's second most successful bowler on Day 1 as he picked up three wickets to support Ashwin.

The Indian players were enjoying their time out in the middle and Shubman Gill's dance moves summed up the mood in the Indian camp on Day 1.

Ahead of the first ball of the 64th over, Gill put on his dancing shoes to entertain fans.

He is truly enjoying the Caribbean atmosphere #INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jZRlqFdofl — FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2023

After West Indies were bundled out for cheap, Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of two Indian debutants, then joined Rohit Sharma in an unbroken opening stand against a varied bowling attack.

At stumps, Jaiswal was on 40, while his captain on 30 and a very experienced and confident batting line-up to follow.

"There was a bit of moisture on the pitch early on but it started to turn a bit more as the day went on, even though it was quite slow," Ashwin observed in reflecting on his effort, his 33rd five-wicket innings haul in Tests.

"International cricket is all about adapting, trying to seek excellence and trying to improve all the time," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)