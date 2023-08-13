India batter Shubman Gill failed to end the West Indies T20I series on a high as he was dismissed on a score of nine in the fifth and final match in Lauderhill on Sunday. Less than 24 hours ago, Gill returned to form with a brilliant 77 in the fourth T20I at the same venue. It seemed that Gill would end the series on a high after failing to score runs in the first three matches. However, he was dismissed LBW by Akeal Hosein, who had also dismissed his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the first over of the match.

Gill decided not to go for the review. As a result, he had to pay a hefty price as the replays showed that the ball was just missing the leg stump.

The Indian dugout also seemed disappointed after Gill decided not to challenge the umpire's call.

This came after India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat in the series-decider.

India levelled the series at 2-2 with their nine-wicket victory on Saturday.

Pandya named an unchanged team while West Indies made two changes with off-spinner Roston Chase and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph coming in for Odean Smith and Obed McCoy.

"We will bat first. Always feel, we should challenge ourselves. It was a good track. It played better than last year. You need to be courageous on these types of wickets. Arsh has a big heart. Even if you can make a good comeback even in the last two balls, it makes a difference," Hardik said at the toss.