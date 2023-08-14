Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal left everyone stunned with their massive 165-run partnership during the fourth T20I between India and West Indies on Saturday. Asked to bowl first, the Hardik Pandya-led side restricted West Indies at 178/8 in 20 overs and later chased down the target with three overs to spare. The duo, however, couldn't deliver in the 5th T20I that India lost by 8 wickets. Post this series, Team India will be on their next assignment, which will be a three-match T20I series against Ireland.

The Ireland assignment will mark the return of India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be leading the visitors in the three T20Is. The Indian management has named a relatively younger squad to face Ireland as the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be been rested.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment regarding the opening duo's absence and stated that only performing in the IPL will not help Team India to win the T20 World Cup.

"I think we're not taking T20Is seriously. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are not going to Ireland. I can understand people needing breaks. But from now till the T20 World Cup, we have 14 matches. Don't think about IPL, everyone performs in IPL but that doesn't mean we would win the World Cup. In fact, the only time we won it was when IPL wasn't even there," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"International matches are important. If you're playing three matches against Ireland... I'm thinking from the perspective of Ishan Kishan, he was rested for 3rd and 4th T20I against West Indies, and I don't think he will play in 5th as well. He won't go to Ireland as well. What are the chances of him playing in Asia Cup if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are fit. You could've played against Ireland, your first match in Asia Cup is in September, you had ample gap. I don't think anyone's thinking about it. These are youngsters, they don't need much rest I believe," he added.

The three-match T20I series between India and Ireland will kick-start from August 18, with the first match being held in Malahide.