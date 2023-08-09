India's captain for the T20I series against West Indies, Hardik Pandya became a trending topic on social media platforms after his 'selfish act' denied Tilak Varma a half-century on Tuesday. Hardik hit a six to win the 3rd T20I for India despite knowing that the non-striker Tilak Varma only needed one run to complete his half-century. As fans slammed Hardik, many videos of the 'selfless' MS Dhoni went viral on the internet as fans recalled how the 'Captain Cool' used to handle such situations.

Hardik received relentless bashing by fans on Twitter, with many calling his act 'selfish'. Some even shared examples of Dhoni through a few old videos, highlighting how the former India skipper would put the interests of others ahead of his own.

One of the examples was the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa where Dhoni and Virat Kohli was in the middle. Dhoni was facing his first delivery when India only needed one run off seven balls to win the match. He defended the ball and bring Kohli on the strike. Kohli was batting on 67 off 42 balls at that point in time. Dhoni even gestured to Kohli, "You finish it", winning over fans and cementing his spot in their hearts.

Hardik Pandya nahi chahta tha..

Ki Tilak Verma ki Fifty ho..



Hardik Pandya ne Tilak Verma ko daant diya tha ki single kyu liya... #WIvsIND #TilakVarma#HardikPandya #SuryaKumarYadav#MSDhoni𓃵 True Captain. pic.twitter.com/8OLeucbAKT — Abhishek Malik (@abhishekmalik72) August 8, 2023

Hardik had the opportunity to defend the final two balls of the over and bring Tilak on the strike. But he chose to take the matter into his own hands and hit a maximum to finish the chase.

Tilak, who has been the find of the T20 series so far, has registered scores of 39, 51, and 49 not-out so far in the three matches. He would be eager to continue his hot form and help the Indian team win the remaining two matches.