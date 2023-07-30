The absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Indian team for the 2nd ODI left many baffled. As the hunt for the perfect team combination for the forthcoming ODI World Cup continues, the fact that the Indian team management decided to rest the two senior-most players -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- didn't go down well with many fans and experts. To make the matters worse, India lost the match to West Indies after only managing to put 181 runs on the board. Seeing the Indian team struggle on Saturday, fans started to target head coach Rahul Dravid on Twitter.

India's below-par show in the match saw many question the team's preparation plans for the World Cup. As the No. 4 spot continues to remain a worry for the team, the fact that the team management, including coach Dravid, are making wayward changes with the team, left many fans baffled.

In fact, #SackDravid started to trend on social media as fans started to anticipate another failure at an ICC event.

Here's how fans expressed their disappointment, blaming Dravid:

Rahul Dravid as a coach :



- lost 2021 T20 wc

- lost odi series against ban

- lost test series against sa

- lost odi series against sa

- lost asia cup

- lost 2022 T20 wc

- lost ODIs series against aus

- lost WTC final



Dotvid destroy ICT #sackdravid pic.twitter.com/K9kfilmV9I — Saurav (@saurav_viratian) July 29, 2023

Without Rohit And Virat,the Indian Team Lost The 2nd ODI Against The

West Indies #INDvsWI #SackDravid #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/CGgKbT4i8X — Atharva Prashant Hule (@Atharv_Hule_03) July 30, 2023

Dravid, explaining the reason behind Rohit, Kohli's absence from the second ODI team, said that playing the veteran duo would not have given the team 'answers'.

"We will always look into the bigger picture and we cannot think about every single game and series. In the series like this, with only two-three matches to go before the world cup and Asia cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us answers," Dravid said after the match.

"We are not too worried about others opinions, these are the talented boys from our country, they all have performed and come here. It is up to them to take the opportunity when they are given the opportunity. We were little disappointed toward, we knew it was a tricky wicket and not an easy wicket to bat on but we needed to somehow get to 230-240 that could have been a very good score. We lost wickets in the middle and were 50-60 run short," he further explained.