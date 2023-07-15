India captain Rohit Sharma was furious with debutant wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's approach during Day 3 of the recently-concluded first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Rohit was seen making animated gestures towards Kishan, who went out to bat following the dismissal of Virat Kohli on 76. It seemed that Rohit was unhappy with Kishan, who took 20 balls to open his account, as he was planning to declare India's innings as soon as Kohli got out. After Rohit was seen throwing gestures at Kishan, the youngster took a single on the very next ball before he and Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja were called back to the pavillion.

Rohit's animated gestures towards Kishan went viral on social media.

Rohit signalled Ishan to get a run on his debut so he can declare pic.twitter.com/BAaM4khIe7 — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) July 14, 2023

Team India wrapped up the proceedings inside three days to go 1-0 up in the series.

After bundling out West Indies for a paltry total of 150 in the first innings, India rode on centuries from debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit to post a total of 421/5d.

After taking a first innings lead of 261, India rolled over West Indies for 130 to win by an innings and 140 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball as he bagged a total of 12 wickets.

Advertisement

After the match, Rohit lauded India's premier spinner Ashwin and Jadeja, adding that it's always a luxury to have players like them.

"I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn't easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well," Rohit said after the match.

"The results speak for themselves, they have been doing it for a while. There isn't much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express. The experience these guys have on pitches like this is always a luxury. Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, especially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class," he added.